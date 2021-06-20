East Brewton tornado confirmed EF-2 with peak winds of 127 mph

EAST BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) – On Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Mobile conducting a storm survey in East Brewton. Tropical Storm Claudette produced a significant tornado that tore through the town of East Brewton and continued north into Conecuh County. Here is what the survey from NWS confirmed.

The NWS storm survey confirmed that the tornado that moved through East Brewton was an EF-2 tornado with estimated peak winds of 127 mph. The path length was 22.07 miles with a path width of 650 yards. There were no fatalities and 20 injuries.







According to the report, the tornado track started two miles southwest of East Brewton at 7:31 AM and ended five miles northwest of Castleberry at 7:56 AM. The tornado first touched down on Jay round just west of Highway 41 in Riverview. It then intensified as it moved northeast into East Brewton. There, the tornado produced EF-1 intensity damage.

The EF-2 damage was at the intersection of Forrest Avenue and Andrew Jackson Street where several mobile homes were completely destroyed. The WS Neal High School auditorium took major roof damage as well. There was also EF-1 damage on Shoffner Street as the tornado moved northeast with EF-2 damage in a valley north of Ballard Street, tree damage on Cook Road, significant structure damage along Riddle Road and Horseshoe Road.

NWS notes that a mobile home was completely destroyed with parts of the home thrown over 100 yards away. The owner of the home was slung from the home and found near the frame. The owner suffered serious injuries.

The tornado then continued north into Conecuh County damaging trees along the way. It produced EF-1 damage in Conecuh County west of Castleberry (including Braggert Road, Kennedy Street, and Durham Mclendon Road). At this point, the tornado started to weaken but still caused EF-0 or EF-1 damage randomly until it reached I-65 where the tornado is thought to have lifted.

For the full report from NWS Mobile: https://nwschat.weather.gov/p.php?pid=202106210102-KMOB-NOUS44-PNSMOB