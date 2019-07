BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A magnitude 6.4 earthquake near Ridgecrest was felt in Bakersfield Thursday morning.

The quake hit at 10:33 a.m. 11 kilometers southwest of Searles Valley, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was felt in Bakersfield minutes later.

That quake was followed by another quake, this one a magnitude 4.0, in the same area at 10:37 a.m., according to the survey’s website.