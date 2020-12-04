Early morning shooting reported at Baymont by Wyndham in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the Baymont by Wyndham early Friday morning.
The 911 call was made from 930 East Interstate 65 Service Road S at 2:50 a.m., according to the public crime map on the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office website.
Mobile Police say when officers arrived on the scene, they found a man had been shot, but was unable to provide officers details on what happened. Police say the man had not rented a room at the hotel, nor was there a crime scene there.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.
WKRG News 5 is working to get more information.
LATEST STORIES:
- Single mother loses everything in Hoover apartment fire
- Watch Live: Here’s when you can see the ‘Christmas Star’ for the first time in 800 years
- Teacher wins 2-year, rent-free lease in Kansas City luxury apartment
- US adds 245,000 jobs as virus threatens the economy’s slow comeback
- Trooper-shooting suspect killed in NY shootout with US marshals