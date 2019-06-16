DYW Finals begin this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The young women competing for the title of “Distinguished Young Woman” of 2019 and scholarship money start coming to town this week and taking part in several events leading up to the big National Finals at the Mobile Civic Center in about two weeks.

Dozens of competitors are coming to town this weekend. Their first public appearance is Monday evening at 6 at Gulf Quest for the arrivals ceremony.

A News Release from DYW lists their subsequent appearances:

Tuesday, June 18, 8-10:30 a.m.: Bellingrath Gardens Welcome Breakfast

Wednesday, June 19, 10:30-11:15a.m.: USA Children’s & Women’s preview show

Wednesday, June 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Battleship and Barbecue at USS Alabama

Friday, June 21, 11a.m.-1p.m.: Women’s Forum at The University of Mobile

Saturday, June 22, 10a.m.-11:30a.m.: DYW Extravaganza at Bel Air Mall

Monday, June 24, Noon-1 p.m.: Wintzell’s Oyster Eating Contest

Wednesday, June 26, Noon-1 p.m.: Saucy Q’s Rib Eating Contest

Wednesday, June 26, 5p.m.-5:30p.m.: Meet and Greet at Mobile Civic Center Theatre

Wednesday, June 26, 6-7 p.m. Community Night at Mobile Civic Center Theatre

Thursday, June 27, 7 p.m.: First Preliminary at Mobile Civic Center Theatre

Friday, June 28, 7:30-8:45 a.m.: Mayor’s Leadership Breakfast with Business Council of Alabama CEO Katie Boyd Britt, guest speaker, at Holiday Inn

Friday, June 28, 7 p.m.: Second Preliminary at Mobile Civic Center Theater

Saturday, June 29, 11:30-1 p.m.: State Specialties Party at Mobile Civic Center Expo Hall

Saturday, June 29, 7 p.m.: 62nd Annual National Finals at Mobile Civic Center

Sunday, June 30, 11 a.m.: Press conference for new DYW of America 2019

