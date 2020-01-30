Dunkin’ Donuts unveils Valentines Day coffee & donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts is ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Starting today the chain has a limited-time menu of romantic choices of food and drinks.

That includes the Pink Velvet Macchiato, it combines Dunkin’s espresso with red velvet cake flavor and hints of cream cheese icing.

Dunkin’ is also once again offering two of its long-time favorites.

One is the brownie batter doughnut–a heart-shaped doughnut with chocolate brownie batter flavored butter creme topped with chocolate icing.

The other is the cupid’s choice doughnut–a heart-shaped doughnut filled with Bavarian creme topped with a strawberry-flavored icing.

