Social media users predict return of nostalgic snack

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Social media users predicted the revival of a beloved snack from the 80s and 90s.

This prediction came after Dunkaroos recently created verified accounts on both Twitter and Instagram, Yahoo! Lifestyle reports.

The company hinted at its return in an Instagram post. They did post a close-up photo of icing dotted with rainbow sprinkles, captioning the image with the side-eye emoji.

Many junk food fan accounts interpreted this as a sign that the product will be back on store shelves in the near future.

Dunkaroos has now confirmed its return on Twitter with a flair of 90’s nostalgia.

