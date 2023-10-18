MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local magnet school faces a leadership shakeup, News 5 has learned.

Dunbar Creative and Performing Arts Magnet School Principal Valerie Johnson and Assistant Principal Luther Harris have been placed on administrative leave, according to a spokesperson with the Mobile County Public School System.

The spokesperson said they couldn’t elaborate on the situation because it is a personnel matter.

Dunbar is located at 500 St. Anthony St., in Mobile. In the “Principal’s Corner,” a section of school’s website, Johnson writes, “My role as the school principal is to help students, teachers, and families work together to help every student achieve academic success.

“We accomplish this through ongoing dialogue that is focused on student learning.”

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.