Ducks in distress helped by St. Albans city officials

ST ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – St. Albans Fire Department crews were notified of a brood of ducklings having fallen into a storm drain.
The mother duck was nearby and was noticeably quacking up in distress.
Fire crews assisted the city municipal utility commission, public works, and the humane officer to help the distressed ducklings, according to a post in the St. Albans Fire Department page.
