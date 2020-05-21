Duck Boats ready to give tours from Orange Beach

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Coast Ducks has announced its tours to depart from Caribe Marina on Perdido Beach Boulevard on its Facebook page. Touting the ‘Greatest Tour in America’, the amphibious boats will start taking passengers on May 28. Gulf Coast Ducks announced in January it would relocate from its Mobile home.

Below is a post from the company’s Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories