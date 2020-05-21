Duck Boats ready to give tours from Orange Beach

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Now that the beaches are open again, they are packed, and sunscreen is likely the last thing on most people's minds. Some doctors say they're afraid people canceling appointments due to fear of getting COVID from a doctor's office will result in a rise in cancer cases in the not so distant future. Skin cancer is included, but that wouldn't necessarily only be because of people skipping appointments. Everyone is so happy to be able to get out of their house, so when you head to the beach, you may not be thinking about much else.

"People are so focused on COVID that they kind of forget that their sun safety practices should be in place," said Casey L. Daniel, Ph.D., M.P.H., USA College of Medicine.