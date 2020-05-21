Duck Boats ready to give tours from Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Coast Ducks has announced its tours to depart from Caribe Marina on Perdido Beach Boulevard on its Facebook page. Touting the ‘Greatest Tour in America’, the amphibious boats will start taking passengers on May 28. Gulf Coast Ducks announced in January it would relocate from its Mobile home.
Below is a post from the company’s Facebook page.
