Dryer Vent Wizard sets Guinness World Record for largest ball of lint

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Dryer Vent Wizard of CSRA helped set the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest ball of lint.

The company began collecting lint in April of 2019 in an effort to raise awareness about the dangers of dryer fires, and encouraged the companies 95 franchises to save lint they cleaned from a client’s homes.

The company’s corporate team and franchises gathered in Michigan, where the 690 lb. lint ball was weighed and then set on fire by the fire department.

The ball of lint was officially measured to be 19 feet 6 inches in circumference and 4 feet 4 inches in height.