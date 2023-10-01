CREOLA, Ala. (WKRG) — Fire officials in Creola are thankful winds were calm this weekend or a fire in the woods could have gotten a lot worse. The fire department posted pictures of a bulldozer that caught fire and burned about five acres of land in the 1300 block of Dead Lake Road.

Firefighters were called to an area about 600 feet off the road at 1:30 Saturday afternoon. Fire Chief Charlie Moye said the dry conditions and temperatures in the 90s made the fire harder to fight. He said Alabama Forestry helped build a fire break to get the blaze under control. The cause is under investigation. Even though temperatures are dropping this week it’s a reminder of the continued dry and dangerous conditions around the region due to a lack of rain.