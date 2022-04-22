MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was arrested at Danville High School Friday.

48-year-old Elizabeth Michelle Eddy from Decatur was arrested and charged with public intoxication and possession of a concealed handgun without a permit.

Eddy was at the school around 1:30 p.m. when she became disorderly with school staff, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said School Resource Officer Mike Hazel was then called to handle the situation and while talking to Eddy determined that she was drunk.

The woman was booked into the Morgan County Jail. A bond had not been set Friday afternoon.