Drunk driver hits officer helping stranded motorist

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) — A D’Iberville police officer was hit by an alleged drunk driver while he was stopping to help a stranded motorist.

It happened at about 3:30 a.m., just off I-10, when the officer stopped to help the people broken down.

As the officer was standing near the front of their vehicle, he was hit by another vehicle. The driver was taken into custody by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department for driving under the influence.

The D’Iberville police officer was transported to a local hospital and is recovering.