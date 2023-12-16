ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies say they closed a “drug house” in Escambia County Florida Friday. According to a post on the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, members of the ECSO narcotics and SWAT teams searched a home in the 5900 block of Walton Street.

According to an image they posted, deputies seized an assortment of drugs, cash, and at least one gun. The post says “Rickey Shawn Hall was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture, and/or deliver and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.”

Deputies put a sign in front of a house saying “This drug house is closed.” Hall was booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday morning and was still incarcerated as of Saturday morning.