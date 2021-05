BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A drug bust occurred during a traffic stop in Bay Minette on Monday.

Tiffany Vinyard Kennedy was booked in Baldwin County Sheriff’s correction center for possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. K-9 Jax alerted to the odor of narcotics during the traffic stop.

A search of Kennedy’s car was done. Officers found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia used to ingest narcotics.