Drone footage shows a near-empty downtown Birmingham amid COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As many across Alabama try to keep their distance and not go out during the coronavirus pandemic, one place people are staying away from is downtown Birmingham.

In drone footage shot by Kevin Henderson of SkyBama.com March 31, many parts of downtown are shown to be empty between 6 and 6:30 p.m. Parts of town shown were the Shipt building, Five Points, Red Mountain Expressway, the Alabama Theatre and other parts of the city’s north and south side.

The video was shared on Alabama Aerial Photography’s Facebook page Tuesday morning. Watch the footage below.

As of Tuesday, Jefferson County had the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state with 257 cases.

Gov. Kay Ivey has recommended that people who don’t need to go out stay at home until the virus is under control.

