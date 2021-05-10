Drivers frustrated by gasoline shortage, long lines at pumps

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Dozens of gas stations in the area ran out of regular gasoline Monday.

Long lines at the gas pumps is normally something we’re used to seeing during hurricane season.

“It’s been crazy,” Danielle Charles said. “This is worse than a hurricane.”

Danielle and her daughter Sareya Smith spent a lot of quality time together in the car Monday afternoon.

“I’ve been so bored and I was hangry,” Smith said as they both laughed.

It was over an hour of searching before they got to fill up, which is better than most drivers reported.

“There’s a lot of traffic,” Smith said. “There’s a lot of gas stations, four gas stations we passed by, and they’re all crowded up with cars.”

Nikki Fried, the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, said there are several factors leading to the gas shortage. She said the main reason in Pensacola is because a company servicing the area, Trans Montaigne Product Services, is unable to meet EPA standards under the Clean Air Act. The deadline was May 1.

“As one of the state agencies regulating gas stations, know that we are in close contact with federal and state agencies and the petroleum industry on this situation,” Fried said Monday in a video posted to social media.

Other factors affecting the fuel shortage are the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack and a lack of truck drivers, she said.

“Don’t panic to buy gas,” she said. “Don’t hoard gas and don’t form long lines at gas stations like behind me. Fuel is continuing to move around our state.”