MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Drivers who take Michigan Avenue every day are excited to learn that repairs are coming to the railroad crossing near Tennessee Street.

The City of Mobile is partnering with the Alabama Export Railroad to make repairs to a railroad crossing that has left drivers frustrated with its bumpiness.

“You have to slow all the way down and then you got people behind you, you know, so it’s a big, big inconvenience because you scared you gonna tear up your car,” motorist Lisa Penn explained.

Penn takes that road everyday and explained the biggest issue with the road is that certain people may not know how to drive on it.

“That big hole, that big bump, but that that’s the biggest the people down that people that don’t know the area—it’ll mess them up!” Penn further explained.

Other motorists like Kenny Smith own a property across the street from the intersection. He said he’s seen cars get damaged from going over the railroad crossing.

“I’ve seen accidents on these tracks,” Smith said. “I’ve seen police officers lose control of their cars coming through, you know, in pursuit or trying to get to an actual 911 emergency.”

With a plan in motion to fix the railroad crossing, drivers are excited the issue will be soon resolved.

Drivers will have to detour on Duval Street to Houston Street to Virginia Avenue to avoid the construction.

“Thank you Mobile!” Penn exclaimed. “About time!”

According to the city, the repairs could take 7-10 days to complete.