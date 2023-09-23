MOLINO, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is dead after a crash early Saturday morning in Escambia County, Florida. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a Nissan Sentra was traveling north on Highway 97 in Molino at about 5:40 a.m. The car veered off the roadway near Abromovich Lane and hit a tree.

The Nissan caught fire and, according to the report, was engulfed in flames. The driver was killed and pronounced dead at the scene. State Troopers say they’re still trying to identify the driver and their investigation continues. The report doesn’t say whether the driver died from injuries in the crash or as a result of the fire.