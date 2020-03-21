Drive-through testing to begin Monday in Mobile and Baldwin counties

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are two cases of coronavirus in Mobile County, two in Baldwin, and one in Washington as of Friday, March 20.

Three of those new cases were announced on Friday. Now a local hospital is stepping up testing for two of those three counties previously mentioned.

Infirmary Mobile is not releasing the locations for testing, but said the sites will be in Mobile and Baldwin counties. This comes as the Mobile County Health Department continues waiting on their tests to come in.

Doctor Rendi Murphree said, “We are expecting to get some additional personal protective equipment this weekend from the state health department.”

She said testing could begin soon for the Mobile County Health Department. She said, “I have not intended to imply that Mobile County is the only jurisdiction that’s having trouble getting test kits.”

She said many counties are facing similar problems. As of Friday at 4:50 p.m., Mobile County has two cases of the novel coronavirus. The first, announced on Thursday, infected a child under the age of 19.

Dr. Murphree said, “The cases in the United States are looking a little bit differently than they did in China, so in the U.S., children are experiencing severe symptoms and complications.”

She said the child has been fever-free for two days, and both the child and their family are doing well.

On Friday though, another case was announced in Mobile County. This time the health department said an adult was infected with COVID-19. Two more cases were announced out of Infirmary Health. One was in Fairhope at Thomas Hospital, and the other was a Washington County resident who tested positive at Infirmary Mobile.

Now with these positive cases, Infirmary Mobile is beginning its own drive-through testing on Monday. People can begin calling as early as seven on Sunday morning. Callers will be screened before getting an appointment, and only people who do get an appointment will be told the location.

Infirmary Mobile said the testing situation is fluid so they do not know exactly how many people they’ll be able to test, but say appointments are on a first come first serve basis.

