Drive-by shooting outside Birmingham night club injures 4, kills 1

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway after five people were shot, including one fatal.
Around 12:30 a.m., Birmingham Police responded to a call of shots fired at Euphoria Sports Bar and Hookah on 15th Street West. Once officers arrived, they found three victims suffering non-life threatening gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. Johnny Williams.
A fourth victim was found with a life-threatening injury and was transported by Birmingham Fire & Rescue to UAB hospital for treatment. Around two hours later he was pronounced dead, police report. He is identified as 25-year-old Fredrick Asher of Florence, Alabama.
Investigators later received additional information that a fifth victim arrived at the hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
All remaining victims are expected to recover from their injuries, according to Sgt. Williams.
Investigators found that the shooting stemmed from patrons who were forced to leave the club after a fight. The suspects drove past the location in a dark vehicle and began to fire at patrons as they stood in the parking lot.
At this time there are no suspects in custody.
If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at (205) 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.
