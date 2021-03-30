Drew Brees coming to Mobile in April

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Drew Brees may not be on the road with the Saints next season. The legendary New Orleans quarterback announced his retirement just a few weeks ago. But he will be on the road to Mobile this Spring.

Brees will be part of a fundraiser at the Mobile Convention Center on April 27 called Victory Health Partners’ Hope for Healing. The event was originally canceled due to COVID-19, which a press release says makes the event even more important, “in 2020 with COVID-19, there has been an even greater need for healthcare for the uninsured adults who have lost their jobs and health insurance. Our new patient numbers are increasing as we provide compassionate, preventative healthcare for our Gulf Coast community.”

“You can help give back to your community and help restore hope and healing to our patients. Make plans to join us as we welcome New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees to talk all things football, faith, community, family and more,” the release reads.

According to to their website, “Victory With the help and financial support of our partners, Victory serves those who ‘fall through the cracks’ in our medical system.”

Victory says it has more than 150 doctors and dentists who volunteer to help 24 thousand patients at little or no cost.

The event has in-person and virtual tickets available. Click here for info.