Dr. Julia Hart Box is the 2021 Remarkable Woman of The Gulf Coast

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — Retired anesthesiologist Dr. Julia Hart Box is humbled and a bit embarrassed to be named the 2021 Remarkable Woman of the Gulf Coast. The 93-year-old is a trailblazer who didn’t let discouragement from others including her own family to keep her from pursuing a college education. Her persistence led to medical improvements on the Gulf Coast.

She told Rose Ann Haven Thursday afternoon what made her nomination for being a Remarkable Woman that much sweeter was receiving a letter from The University of Alabama congratulating her on her honor. The University refused to accept her in their medical program decades ago.

WKRG’s parent company, Nexstar is donating $1,000 to Box’s charity of choice, The Navajo Water Project by DigDeep and Mobile Area Council Boy Scouts of America.

