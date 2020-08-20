Dr. Fauci undergoes surgery to remove polyp on vocal cord

(CNN) — Dr. Anthony Fauci has been the go-to for information on the coronavirus pandemic.

Therefore, when he speaks America listens.

But the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases will need to rest his voice after a procedure Thursday.

Fauci confirms he had surgery to remove a polyp on his vocal cord.

However, that didn’t stop him from taking part in numerous interviews this week up until Wednesday.

