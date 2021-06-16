Dr. Barry Booth receives prestigious award from University of Alabama Alumni

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Spanish Fort Dentist Dr. Barry Booth has received the highest award bestowed by the University of Alabama School of Dentistry Alumni Association.

At the association’s reception in Orange Beach June 11th, Booth was awarded the Fuller Award for outstanding contributions to the dental profession.

Booth practiced dentistry for more than 40 years at his ‘fillin’ station’ as he called it, in Spanish Fort. He retired just last year.

The Fuller Award is given occasionally when an individual’s contributions and

outstanding achievements to the dental profession are judged by the Executive Council of the Alumni Association to be especially significant and deserving of this honor.

Booth is also known as an avid advocate for veterans, having served as a Naval officer and dentist in Vietnam. He also organized Honor Flight South Alabama, taking hundreds of WWII veterans to see their memorial in Washington, D.C. He was also named Veteran of the Year in 2009.