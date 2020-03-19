Flu or coronavirus? Dr. Barlow explains the difference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG) — With flu season in full swing, the number of flu cases around the United States are rising. Last year, there were 55,000 deaths due to the flu in the United States.

The flu shares similar symptoms to the coronavirus, which could leave people bewildered. News 5 spoke with Dr. Ben Barlow, American Family Care’s Chief Medical Officer, about the differences in the symptoms.

“The coronavirus and the flu are very similar,” Dr.Barlow said. “They both have fever and we are finding that 80 percent of people have a fever with coronavirus and they also can develop a dry cough which is very similar to flu.”

He explained that it is important for someone to speak with their doctor about their symptoms to possibly rule out the flu first before taking measures to be tested for coronavirus.

There is one symptom that is likely to rule out from being associated with the coronavirus.

“We are not seeing much congestion with coronavirus, between 5-10 percent,” Dr. Barlow explained.

There are a limited amount of tests in the United States. A high risk patient constitutes extreme of age or someone with cardiovascular problems, lung problems or diabetes.

He expressed his concern for people being worried to go to the doctor or urgent care with any type of health issue due to this outbreak. You can visit afcurgentcare.com/telecare to speak with a doctor over the phone. From there, the doctor can determine if you need to be seen at the clinic or could provide you with medication.

