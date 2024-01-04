DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan man is facing human trafficking and kidnapping charges after police say he tried to force a woman to perform sex acts and threatened her life if she didn’t go along with it.

On Tuesday, January 2, Panama City Beach Police rushed to the Baymont by Wyndham on Front Beach Road about a trespasser. When officers arrived, they found a woman hiding in the front lobby and began to question her.

According to Panama City Beach Police, the woman was taken to PCB to pay off her bail money, and during the ride, the suspect, identified as Chad Seymore of Dothan, told her that he “owns” her and that she must perform sexual acts for him and if she did not comply, he would kill her.

Police say the woman was then forced to take nude photos that were put on social media, and she was held against her will without any food or a phone.

After interviewing the woman, arrest warrants were issued for Seymore, and he was arrested in Dothan on Wednesday, January 3.

He is charged with human trafficking, kidnapping, and sexual battery.