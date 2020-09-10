Dothan funeral home explains process for embalming bodies with COVID-19

News

by: Brantley Weatherford

Posted: / Updated:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — While funeral homes are doing services differently now due to the pandemic, some are also taking extra safety precautions when embalming bodies.

According to Sunset Memorial Funeral Director Andrew Byrd, no reports have said that COVID-19 can transfer from a dead person to a living one.

“There has been no record of the virus going from someone who has passed away to a living person,” Sunset Memorial funeral director Andrew Byrd said.

Despite this, Byrd said the funeral home is taking extra precautions while embalming bodies.

“Wearing PPE, protective equipment, of course, you know wearing the gown, the gloves, and things of that nature,” Byrd said.

According to the CDC, the only way a living person could get COVID-19 would be through nasal or mouth droplets from the deceased person. Byrd said that’s why morticians, as well as the deceased, are covered during the embalming process.

“Covering the deceased over their mouths, their nasal passages where droplets could come from,” Byrd said.

However, the chances of COVID-19 transmission between the living and deceased are slim.

Once the embalming process is done, morticians continue taking precautions.

“We sanitize all the equipment, of course, Clorox, Lysol, any disinfectant or antimicrobial soap that we have, cleans the area to of course get rid of the virus,” Byrd said.

According to the CDC, a person can still test positive for COVID-19 up to three days after their death.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories