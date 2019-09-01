Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa
Doorbell footage captures mail carrier hours before her death

Posted: / Updated:

Doorbell footage from a local neighborhood has captured Mary Granados, 29, delivering mail, just hours before her death.

Granados is one of the many victims killed in the shootings on Saturday in Odessa.

Law enforcement say the suspect, Seth Ator, hijacked the mail truck during the shooting spree throughout the city.

A GoFundMe account has been set up in honor of Granados. A statement on the donation pages reads:

“I started this campaign on behalf of the family to help them some way during this difficult time, with permission from her twin sister Rosie Granados, who will make sure funds are use accordingly.

I had the privilege to work with Mary in the past. She was beautiful inside and out, with a great heart and always ready to be a friend, always had a smile on her face!”

That link can be found below:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-family-cover-the-funeral-expenses

