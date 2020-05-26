Don’t throw it away! IRS stimulus card payments arriving in unmarked envelopes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- University of South Alabama Director of Athletics Dr. Joel Erdmann announced Tuesday that the school has reached an agreement on a two-game football series with Ole Miss.

The Jaguars and Rebels will play in Oxford on Sept. 2, 2028, with the two programs meeting at Hancock Whitney Stadium Sept. 1 the following fall.

"We are very excited to sign this home-and-home contract with Ole Miss," Jag head coach Steve Campbell said. "They have a proud program and tradition, it will be great to have them play in Hancock Whitney Stadium; hopefully they will be the first of many Power Five schools to make that trip to play here in Mobile. Mississippi has been very good for us as far as recruiting, we have brought in a lot of talented student-athletes from the state, I know it will be exciting for those future recruits to play Ole Miss."

It will be the first time a Southeastern Conference opponent visits South since the Jaguars played host to Mississippi State on Sept. 13, 2014, and the initial visit by a league school to Hancock Whitney Stadium, which is set to open in September. The Jags played at Ole Miss in the initial game of the 2017 campaign, dropping a 47-27 decision.

Ole Miss is one of six opponents from the SEC that the Jaguars will play in the next decade, with matchups also set with Florida (2020), Tennessee ('21), LSU ('24), Auburn ('25) and Kentucky ('26). USA has played six games against league members in the program's first 11 years of existence; in addition to the first contest with Ole Miss, the Jags completed a three-game series with Mississippi State — highlighted by a 21-20 victory in Starkville in 2016 — while also visiting UT and South Carolina.

