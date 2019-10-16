“Don’t Punish Pain” rallies held Wednesday in Mobile and Pensacola

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Advocates are pushing back against the crackdown on opiates. Rallies are being held nationwide including spots in Mobile and Pensacola today called “Don’t Punish Pain.”

We often hear about the opioid crisis and how it relates to limiting access to painkillers. People with “Don’t Punish Pain” argue the DEA is affecting people with chronic conditions and legitimate needs.

According to a news release, “Alabama Don’t Punish Pain is having a Rally for our Veterans to bring Awareness to the Veterans Suicides caused by PTSD and Pain.” That rally will be held today from 11 am to 1 pm at the Halls Mill Road entrance to the Veterans Administration building.

A rally will also be held in Pensacola from Noon to 2 pm at Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Plaza at 50 North Palafox Street. More information is on the website for “Don’t Punish Pain.”

