Don’t drink and drive: AAA offers free rides on Super Bowl Sunday

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff and Baylor Talcott

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – AAA is offering a free service to members and non-members who are too impaired to drive on Sunday.

“Tow to Go” is a program being offered by AAA that ensures people have no defense for driving drunk. Drivers can call “Tow to Go” and have a free ride for their car and themselves.

“The Super Bowl often means good times with friends and family, yet unfortunately people make the bad call of driving drunk,” Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for AAA, said. “Instead of getting behind the wheel while impaired, call Tow to Go, drivers can call Tow to Go for a safe ride for them and their vehicle.”

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an average of one-alcoholic-impaired-driving death occurred every 50 minutes in 2018. A total of 10,511 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes.

“Tow to Go” is available Friday, Jan. 31, through 6 a.m. Monday morning, Feb. 3, in the following states: Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Indiana.

Drivers can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories