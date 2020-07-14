Dollywood: Guests no longer required to make reservations prior to their visit

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood officials have announced that the park no longer requires guests to make reservations prior to their visit.

However, in order to maintain social distancing, passholder reservations are still required at Dollywood’s Splash Country.

Last month, the park and resort began a phased reopening effort amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 700 new implemented operational changes. Guests were asked to make a reservation online to help Dollywood keep track of capacity.

In a news release sent out Tuesday, Dollywood highlighted the reasoning behind the move, stating it is “based on strong guest satisfaction scores and stellar guest reviews about the park’s operating environment.”

“With nearly a month of learnings from operating in the current environment, Dollywood officials have made operational adjustments designed to make trip planning simpler. “With the favorable feedback from our guests and the confidence our management team has in being able to continue to provide a satisfying experience for our guests, we are going to make it simpler and easier to visit the park without prior planning by removing the current reservation requirement. “Guests are sharing their praise for the extensive efforts we are making during this pandemic. They are telling us they enjoy the shorter wait times, and that they find it easy to spend their day with us.” Craig Ross, The Dollywood Company President

Dollywood says one-day tickets and multiday tickets are now valid for a five-day window following the originally selected date.

That means that if a visitor’s plans must change at the last minute, or if the weather doesn’t cooperate, they may visit at another time during the ticket window. A paid ticket guarantees access to Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country.

More information and a video detailing the operational changes at the park are available for review at www.Dollywood.com/playsafe and on the Dollywood mobile app.

