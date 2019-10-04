‘Dolly Parton’s America’ podcast to explore country music icon’s life, influence

News

by: WATE 6 staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WATE) — If you can’t listen to enough Dolly Parton, New York Public Radio podcast group WNYC Studios is hoping to give you a little more to listen to.

“Dolly Parton’s America” will explore the story of the country music icon “at the crossroads of America’s culture wars.”

LISTEN: Trailer for Dolly Parton’s Amercia podcast

Two-time Peabody Award-winning podcast creator Jad Abumrad, creator of “Radiolab” and “More Perfect” is in charge of the project.

RELATED: It’s ‘Dolly Week’ at the Grand Ole Opry next week

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories