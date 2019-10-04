‘Dolly Parton’s America’ podcast to explore country music icon’s life, influence

NEW YORK (WATE) — If you can’t listen to enough Dolly Parton, New York Public Radio podcast group WNYC Studios is hoping to give you a little more to listen to.

“Dolly Parton’s America” will explore the story of the country music icon “at the crossroads of America’s culture wars.”

LISTEN: Trailer for Dolly Parton’s Amercia podcast

Two-time Peabody Award-winning podcast creator Jad Abumrad, creator of “Radiolab” and “More Perfect” is in charge of the project.

