Dolly Parton to start reading books from Imagination Library online April 2

(WJHL)- In an announcement on social media Monday, Dolly Parton said she would begin reading books from her Imagination Library starting April 2.
Dolly posted a short video on the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Facebook Page.
According to the event page, the segment ‘Goodnight with Dolly’ is scheduled on April 2 from 7-7:15 p.m.
There are 10 event dates scheduled on Facebook that run from April-June.
