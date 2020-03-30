Dolly Parton to start reading books from Imagination Library online April 2

(WJHL)- In an announcement on social media Monday, Dolly Parton said she would begin reading books from her Imagination Library starting April 2.

Dolly posted a short video on the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Facebook Page.

According to the event page, the segment ‘Goodnight with Dolly’ is scheduled on April 2 from 7-7:15 p.m.

There are 10 event dates scheduled on Facebook that run from April-June.

