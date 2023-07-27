KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With her album “Rockstar” set to release later this year, Dolly Parton is helping promote the upcoming Summer Olympics by covering two iconic rock anthems.

NBCUniversal, the U.S. broadcaster for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, teamed up with Parton to create a unique cover of Queen’s “We Are the Champions” and “We Will Rock You” to promote their coverage of the games in Paris.

The official music video combining the two anthems was released Wednesday, exactly one year before the start of the games, with Parton in front of the Eiffel Tour along with dramatic images of such famed U.S. Olympians as Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky and the U.S. basketball teams.

The tracks mark her latest foray into the rock world following her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year. Her new album “Rockstar” is set to release on Nov. 17 with collaborations with icons including Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks and Elton John.

“I love the Olympics! I do my best to plan my schedule to watch as much of it as I possibly can,” Parton said in a press release. “I tape it just in case I miss the live action on a certain day and watch it back as soon as possible. I laugh, I cry, I scream, there are no losers in the Olympics as they have all spent a lifetime preparing but I celebrate with the ones that go away with the gold, silver, and bronze medals.”