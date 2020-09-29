Dolly Parton announces release date for Netflix Christmas movie

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — If there’s one person who could cheer us up during a difficult 2020, it’s Dolly Parton.
And perhaps even better than that? Dolly starring in a Christmas movie!
Parton started the holiday season with an early gift — announcing the release date for her Netflix movie “Christmas On The Square.”
The flick, directed by Debbie Allen, is summarized as follows: “an embittered ‘Scrooge’ of a woman plans to sell her small town, regardless of the consequences to the people who live there.”
The movie is set to be released November 22 on Netflix.
If that’s not enough Dolly for you, her new A Holly Dolly Christmas album is set to drop on Friday. It’s the country icon’s first holiday album in 30 years.
The album features holiday favorites and duets with artists like Michael Bublé, Miley Cyrus and Willie Nelson.
You can get a sneak peek below:
