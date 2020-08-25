Dognapping at the Mobile SPCA today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile SPCA reported a dognapping to Mobile Police today. They say teenager stole an 8-year-old Boston Terrier-mix named Petey.

Mobile SPCA Executive Director Janine Woods says the teen with wispy facial hair, wearing a black Baker High School sweatshirt and driving a white pick up truck, came into the office to adopt a dog. When the staff instructed him that he needed to fill out an application, he turned around and left. He then tried to go directly into the Adoption Center outside. The staff there instructed him to go back to the office. He then left and grabbed Petey from an outside pen.

Woods says they have not had something like this happen before.

“We just want our dog back. Petey was a terrified dog when he came in, and the staff has worked hard to calm him down. He probably was so scared being thrown in that pick-up truck,” Woods said.

Petey is neutered and microchipped.

Woods hopes the public will recognize the dog so that it can be returned. The Mobile SPCA is offering a reward for Petey’s safe return.

