Dog River ice cream boat officially launches

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – One of Mobile’s newest businesses just launched over the weekend. Binki’s Ice Cream Boat is based out of Dog River, but the owner has plans to explore other areas including Dauphin Island, Fowl River and Rabbit Creek.

Dianne Pratti owns and operates Binki’s Ice Cream Boat. She says the first weekend was a success on the River.

“We only went a quarter of a mile Saturday for 3 hours and had over 30 boats come by,” she says.

The company plans to be visible in the water throughout the summer.