Dog passes away after injured by possible snare trap

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue, based in Evansville, says a dog found with a wire around her muzzle has passed away. The rescue believes the injury was from a snare trap intentionally set.

According to Facebook posts, the rescue says the owners of the dog contacted the shelter after seeing the story on social media. The owners told them they were rabbit hunting last week when their dog never returned.

We’re told the dog, named Gracie, was found injured Sunday and volunteers in Knox County rushed her to an emergency clinic in Evansville. Gracie was later taken to Louisville for more care.

It Takes a Village says the damage to the dog’s muzzle was too extensive, so she would have had to be tube-fed the rest of her life. Her leg would also need to be amputated.

The rescue says it was clear Gracie would not make it, so she was brought back to Evansville to spend her final moments with her family before being euthanized.

In a Facebook post, the rescue reminds people to think twice before setting traps.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office tells Eyewitness News they are unaware of this case.