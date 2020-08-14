Dog left in 105° vehicle while owner was shopping

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A dog is lucky to be alive Friday morning after a Southwick police officer spotted a vehicle in a parking lot with the dog’s nose pressed up against a cracked window.

According to the Southwick Police Department, Officer Malone arrived at the parked vehicle and took the temperature inside the vehicle that read 105 degrees, with the outside temperature of 79 degrees. The vehicle was left in the sun which brought the temperature inside the vehicle 25 degrees hotter.

Officer Malone waited with the dog for the owner to arrive. He spoke with the owner who said she was only gone a few minutes and didn’t realize how fast the heat can get inside the vehicle.

The Southwick police would like to remind pet owners the dangers of leaving them in the car, “it only takes minutes for temperatures to rise to the level of putting your beloved pet in great danger. Just about every dog loves to go for a ride in the car but, if you are running errands and have stops planned, please, for the love of your pet, leave them home. Thank you and Stay Healthy…..”

In Massachusetts, it is completely legal to break a window if you see a pet left inside of a car on a hot day, as long as other measures are taken. Those include attempting to find the owner, calling the authorities, checking if there are any other reasonable ways to get inside the vehicle, and staying on the scene after the animal is rescued.

