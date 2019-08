MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A human trafficker with ties to Mobile and Baldwin Counties has been sentenced to two years in federal prison.

Tee-Henry Wulu Currens, 22, kidnapped a prostitute from Jacksonville, Fla. and drover her to Mobile for human trafficking and prostitution during the 2019 Mardi Gras Season. The victim managed to get away on March 2nd when Currens stopped for gas in Robertsdale.

Read the full press release below: