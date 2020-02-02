North Carolina man cuts dog in half with chainsaw; arrest made

NORTH CAROLINA (CNN) — Out of North Carolina comes a gruesome case of animal cruelty. The sheriff’s office says Bulluck stole the dog in the middle of the night, stabbed it to death, and then used a chainsaw to cut the dog in half and left it in a shallow grave.

The sheriff’s office says Jonathon Bulluck was staying at his aunt’s house on Friday night.

When she got home from work, Bullock claimed her mastiff jumped on a 2-year-old who was also at the house.

But according to the report, the toddler wasn’t hurt.

The next morning, the dog was found dead on a dirt path.

Jonathon Bulluck faces charges of felony animal larceny and felony animal cruelty.

He’s being held on 20-thousand dollars bond.

