NORTH CAROLINA (CNN) — Out of North Carolina comes a gruesome case of animal cruelty. The sheriff’s office says Bulluck stole the dog in the middle of the night, stabbed it to death, and then used a chainsaw to cut the dog in half and left it in a shallow grave.
The sheriff’s office says Jonathon Bulluck was staying at his aunt’s house on Friday night.
When she got home from work, Bullock claimed her mastiff jumped on a 2-year-old who was also at the house.
But according to the report, the toddler wasn’t hurt.
The next morning, the dog was found dead on a dirt path.
Jonathon Bulluck faces charges of felony animal larceny and felony animal cruelty.
He’s being held on 20-thousand dollars bond.
LATEST STORIES:
- 11 koalas being cared for at the Australian National University (ANU) after wildfires destroyed habitat
- This Super Bowl Sunday, don’t fumble with foodborne illness
- Hoping for his crowning achievement, much of football world pulling for Andy Reid
- Man dies after argument over the Super Bowl turns violent in SW Fresno
- North Carolina man cuts dog in half with chainsaw; arrest made