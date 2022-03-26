(WHNT) – A new tool has been made available to aid in the fight against COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released an online, mobile-friendly calculator to help determine how long somebody needs to isolate, quarantine, or take other steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The calculator is designed for situations where one has been in close contact with somebody who has COVID-19 or they themselves have the disease.

The calculator can be used by individuals, healthcare providers, businesses, and organizations managing COVID-19 cases and close contact exposures. The calculator provides individuals with information tailored to their specific situation, asking questions about vaccine status, recent exposures, and if they have tested positive for the disease.

The calculator does not apply to those with COVID-19 who are moderately or severely ill or those who are immunocompromised. For parents of K-12 students and those in high-risk congregate and healthcare settings, refer to quarantine and isolation guidelines below the calculator.

Free COVID-19 tests are still available from the federal government and households who have already ordered one set of four can order a second set. Delivery is handled by the post office. For more information, visit the federal COVID-19 test order website.

As of Friday, March 25, nearly 1.3 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Alabama since the start of the pandemic, with 19,210 deaths. Nearly 5.9 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with just over 2.8 million Alabamians receiving at least one dose of a vaccine and 2.3 million Alabamians completing their vaccine series (one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two does of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine). Just over 778,000 additional doses (per the ADPH, this is defined as either a third dose for those medically eligible or a booster dose).