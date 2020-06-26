Distinguished Young Women holds first digital national competition

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the first time in its 63-year program history, Distinguished Young Women is hosting its National Finals program digitally due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Normally every June, talented young women from all 50 states come to the city of Mobile so that they may have the opportunity to earn scholarship dollars and take part in an unforgettable two-week experience.

This year, the competition kicked off on a digital broadcast at 7 p.m. Thursday. Distinguished Young Women Preliminary Competitions are on Thursday and Friday as the Class of 2020 competes in fitness, talent and self-expression. National Finals Saturday Night and the announcement of the new Distinguished Young Woman national representative is Saturday at 7 p.m.

Watch the broadcast at distinguishedyw.org. More content is available on DYW social media channels on Facebook and Instagram.

The program takes place in all 50 states and Washington DC with some states having local programs. Each Distinguished Young Women program evaluates participants in the following categories: Scholastics (25%), Interview (25%), Talent (20%), Fitness (15%), and Self-Expression (15%). Local program winners, in states where locals are available, advance to the state level. All state winners participate in the National Finals.

Below are photos from last year’s competition.

