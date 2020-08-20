Display your WWII veteran: Residents encouraged to bring photos of veterans for war commemoration

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents are encouraged to bring a framed, self-standing photo of a World War II loved one to display on a Table of Honor during an upcoming event. The city of Crestview will highlight hometown heroes Aug. 28-29 during its World War II Victory 75th Anniversary Commemoration at the Community Center. The Table of Honor was so popular during last year’s D-Day celebration, the table will be larger this year to fit more photos.
