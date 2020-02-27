Disney’s Jungle Cruise boat takes on water

Cinderella’s Castle at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. is seen on Friday, Jan. 26,2006. A night’s stay at the castle was one of prizes given randomly to unsuspecting park guests recently as part of the launch of Disney’s “Year of a Million Dreams” campaign.” (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A boat filled with guests at Walt Disney World had to be evacuated after it took on water. No one was hurt, and the passengers aboard the Jungle Cruise boat got off the vessel safely Thursday. Firefighters from the resort’s private government were called to the scene at the Magic Kingdom.

The attraction was opened a short time later. Disney officials didn’t say how many passengers were on the boat or what caused it to take on water. A photo posted on Twitter by a passenger showed other passengers standing on seats with water covering the boat’s bottom.