Disney World offering tickets for only $54 per day — but there’s a catch

Disney World has announced new Summer Fun Tickets for Florida residents only, with special two-, three- and four-day ticket packages available for as low as $54 per day. (Olga Thompson/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Disney World is offering a limited-time deal on specially priced tickets, but only for certain guests.

Disney World has announced new Summer Fun Tickets for Florida residents only, with special two-, three- and four-day ticket packages available for as low as $54 per day. The news comes only one week after Disneyland Resort began offering a similar deal for California residents.

Prices start at $150 for a two-day ticket ($75 per day), $185 for three-day tickets (roughly $62 per day) and $215 for four-day tickets (less than $54 per day). All tickets are valid for admission to one park per day, although guests can add a Park-Hopper option for an additional $50, allowing admission to multiple parks on the same date. All prices exclude applicable taxes.

Summer Fun Tickets are only valid for dates through Sept. 17. Guests will also be required to have valid reservations for the dates they plan to visit. Because the offer is being extended to Florida residents, proof of residency is required upon admission to the park.

Florida residents can currently purchase the Summer Fun Tickets online or by phone. Additional details and restrictions can be found at the Disney World Resort’s official website.

Not a Florida resident? The Disneyland Resort, in Anaheim, has recently extended a similar limited-time deal to California residents, with three-day passes priced at $249 — or $83 per visit.