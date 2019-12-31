Disney offering $49 ticket deal to Florida residents

TAMPA (WFLA) – If you’re a Florida resident and interested in getting a Disney pass, now is the time to do so.
Starting Jan. 2, Florida residents can purchase a 4-Day Discover Disney Ticket for $195. That equals about $49 a day. There is also a 3-Day ticket deal for $175, or $59 a day.
The Discovery Disney deal is only available to Florida residents. It offers admission to any of the four Walt Disney World theme parks. If you want to visit more than one park a day, you can upgrade to a park-hopper option.
The special tickets can be used any days through June 30, 2020. There are no block-out dates.
You can learn more about the Discover Disney ticket sale on Disney’s website.
