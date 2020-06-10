Disney fans call for Splash Mountain ride to be re-themed

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Social media users and Change.org supporters are calling for Disney’s “Splash Mountain” water ride to be re-themed amid civil unrest across the nation.

The ride is based on Disney’s 1946 film “Song of the South,” featuring characters such as Brer Rabbit, Brer Fox and Brer Bear, and has been criticized for its depiction of black people.

Both “Song of the South” and “Splash Mountain” began to trend on social media early Wednesday.

A Change.org petition states, “While the ride is considered a beloved classic it’s history and storyline are steeped in extremely problematic and stereotypical racist tropes from the 1946 film Song of the South.”

That petition, with over 1,000 signatures, calls for the ride to be transformed into a “Princess and the Frog” theme.

Twitter users took to their keyboards to express their opinions on Wednesday.

Disney don’t be shy, turn splash mountain into a princess and the frog ride 🤲🏼 — Jacob (@Gagasmeat) June 10, 2020

I am in regarding the complete destruction of racist monuments but can we at least keep splash mountain? Its all I got. — FABINO (@KinoFabino) June 8, 2020

Considering how hard Disney has tried to bury Song Of The South it’s amazing Splash Mountain even exists. — Koll Hearted Snake (@alexkoll) June 10, 2020

According to Deadline, former Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger previously confirmed “Song of the South” will not be featured on streaming service Disney+, even with an “outdated cultural depictions” disclaimer.

Iger affirmed the movie is “not appropriate in today’s world.”

Splash Mountain is featured at Disneyland, Disney World and Tokyo Disneyland.

FILE – In this March 21, 2007, file photo, the character Brer Rabbit, from the movie, Song of the South, is depicted at the entrance to the Briar Patch gift shop near the Splash Mountain ride in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Racially segregated movie theaters disappeared decades ago after court rulings struck down the legal framework of Jim Crow America, but another element of the era just won’t die: Walt Disney’s 1946 movie “Song of the South.” The company didn’t include the film in its new Disney Plus streaming service. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

